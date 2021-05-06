With hot and dry conditions expected this summer and a growing population in Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT is anticipating record-breaking demands for electricity.

However, the council does not anticipate emergency conditions to occur such as what happened during the winter freeze in February where many cities in the state were left without electricity for days.

Severe weather conditions in February nearly cost the electrical grid to collapse. The deaths of at least 100 individuals were linked to the winter freeze.

ERCOT is identifying low-probability, high-impact situations similar to the February event in its seasonal assessments, to ensure all market participants and government officials have a comprehensive view into market conditions, ERCOT stated in a press release. This will allow the market to more fully plan and prepare for even the most remote possibility.

ERCOT announced plans to visit selected power plants across the state to review summer weatherization plans. While plant visits have occurred in the past for winter weatherization, this is the first time officials will visit plants for summer.