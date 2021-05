The Pharr Police Department is asking for tips in the investigation into multiple utility trailer thefts over the last month from storage facilities.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-90s, navy blue Chevrolet or GMC SUV with a white stripe on the hood.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle on one occasion driving through a storage facility with an attached utility trailer.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the thefts is asked to call the Pharr Police Tips Line at (956) 787-8477.