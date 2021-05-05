With the fight against the pandemic ongoing and as vaccinations continue to be administered, life may slowly be returning to some semblance of normalcy, that is if Snoop Dogg coming to the Rio Grande Valley is any indication.

The Payne Arena in Hidalgo announced Wednesday that it has begun the process to bring back major concerts with the return of the Grammy-nominated rapper, Snoop Dogg, this summer.

Promoting his new album “From tha Streets 2 tha Suites,” the multi-platinum hip hop artist will return to the Valley for a concert at Payne Arena on July 3.

He last performed at the Payne Arena in 2019 for a sold-out show from his Puff Puff Pass tour and, in July, will be performing in a full, 360 arena between his mic and turntables.

The event, Snoop Dogg VS DJ Snoopadelic, will see him switching genres during his performance between his DJ moniker with electronic sound and his original hip hop style.

Tickets start at $49 plus additional fees, and can be reserved at ticketmaster.com or paynearena.com.