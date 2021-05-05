Donna man accused in 65-year-old’s stabbing death indicted

A 36-year-old Donna man entered a not guilty plea Wednesday afternoon to an allegation that he stabbed a 65-year-old woman multiple times in February, killing her.

Moises Herrera-Peña was indicted on a count of murder and a count of tampering with physical evidence on April 23 for the Feb. 25 murder of Rosalinda A. Garcia.

San Juan police said officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of East Texas Avenue at 3:40 p.m. that day and found Garcia’s body.

Police have not said why they responded to residence and have not disclosed a motive — or even the existence of a motive — for the killing. Authorities have also not said whether the two knew each other.

Herrera was not immediately arrested and as the investigation developed, police obtained the description of a Chevrolet Silverado or a GMC Sierra extended pickup truck that they believed was connected to the crime.

“Investigators obtained information that led them to a Chevrolet pick-up truck registered to Moises Herrera-Peña in Donna, TX, which matched the description,” an affidavit for the man’s arrest stated.

Police say they also found his phone number in Garcia’s cellular data.

Eventually, investigators found the vehicle parked at a private business along Business 83 in Alamo and detained Herrera, who police say confessed to stabbing Garcia multiple times.

“Upon leaving the scene, Herrera-Peña disposed of the knife inside a trash can,” the affidavit read.

Police arrested the man on March 6.

He remains in the Hidalgo County Detention Center with no bail.