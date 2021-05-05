20-year-old arrested for rural Edinburg homicide

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man with murder for the Monday shooting death of a man.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Gerardo Gonzalez will be arraigned for the shooting death of 22-year-old Salvador Sanchez.

(Read: Sheriff’s deputies investigating homicide in rural Edinburg)

The investigation began Monday night when deputies responded to an unspecified location in the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce, which is north of Montecristo Road near Las Canas Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information following the arraignment.