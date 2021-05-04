Sheriff’s deputies investigating homicide in rural Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies made a welfare check at an unspecified location in the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce, which is north of Montecristo Road near Las Canas Drive, about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to a Twitter post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound, Guerra said. It’s unclear if that caused his death. No other information was released Tuesday morning.