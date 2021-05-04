One dead, Highway 281 shutdown after 5-vehicle collision

EDINBURG — One person died and several people have been transported to a hospital following a five-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

Edinburg Fire Department received a call about a major collision on northbound Highway 281, near the intersection of F.M. 490, shortly after 4:30 a.m.

“We have a fatality and a number of people went to the hospital,” Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider said Tuesday. He declined to give additional information about the deceased and those injured until police notify next of kin.

The Texas Department of Transportation shut down the northbound highway and it will remain that way until about noon as Edinburg police investigate the cause of the crash, Snider said.