Harlingen to administer 3,000 second dose Moderna vaccines this week

The City of Harlingen will administer 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, May 7, at Harlingen Convention Center from 6 a.m. to noon.

The vaccines are for those who received their first dose of Moderna on April 7

City officials say this is the ninth clinic Harlingen has hosted and one of the largest.

The clinic is being held with the help of Cameron County Public Health, Valley Baptist Hospital, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation and Harlingen CISD.

Wristbands are not needed to receive the second dose, but residents are asked to bring their vaccination cards.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. Brazil Road will be closed to through traffic until 5 a.m. to discourage overnight parking.

For more information call (956)216-5036.