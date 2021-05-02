Incumbents win Harlingen school board seats; San Benito school races see upsets

Two Harlingen school board members were reelected Saturday night.

Dr. Bobby Muniz was elected to another term on Place 4 with 2,498 votes, defeating Adrian Garcia who received 1,186 votes.

“I am super excited to have run a professional campaign,” Muniz said. “I am super excited to have had the support of friends, our community, our teachers and family, and look forward to continuing the momentum with our amazing school board.”

Dr. Belinda Reininger was elected also to another term on Place 6. She received 2,202 votes while her opponent Israel Aguilar received 1,478 votes.

In the San Benito school board election, Ariel Cruz was elected to Place 1 with 50.58 percent of the vote, and Mario Silva defeated three contenders for Place 2 with 36.7 percent of the vote.

In Place 3, Oscar Medrano won the election with 50.86 percent of the vote.

twhitehead@valleystar.com