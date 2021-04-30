Man ‘accidentally’ shoots his 5-year-old, waits 10 hours before taking child for medical care

The Elsa Police Department said a 24-year-old man “accidentally” shot his 5-year-old daughter and waited 10 hours before taking the child for medical care.

In a press release Friday, Elsa police said they received a report at 3:40 p.m. Thursday from the South Texas Health System Clinic in Weslaco advising that a 5-year-old child with gunshot wounds to both legs had just been admitted.

“The victim had been brought to the clinic by her mother 25-year-old Miranda Trevino and she advised that the father, 24-year-old Porfirio Guerrero III, had accidentally shot their daughter at their residence located in the 300 block of East 3rd Street in Elsa at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the morning,” the release stated.

Investigators contacted Guerrero, who police say admitted to the shooting.

“When asked why he had failed to get medical care for his daughter for approximately 10 hours after she had been shot, he stated that he panicked,” the release said.

Guerrero was charged with aggravated assault family with a deadly weapon, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury, endangering a child criminal negligence and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

He was being held Friday on a total of $872,000 in bonds.

Trevino, the mother, was charged with failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury and endangering a child criminal negligence.

She received a total of $210,000 in bonds.

The couple has been remanded to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.