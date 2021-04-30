DPS rescues 20 people from inside box truck in McAllen

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found 20 people inside an abandoned box truck parked at a McAllen motel Thursday afternoon, U.S. Border Patrol said in a news release Friday.

Troopers requested the federal agency’s assistance after making the discovery.

Upon arrival, agents found DPS troopers had gotten the people out of the vehicle safely.

The temperature at the time was 90 degrees and agents determined the smuggler had abandoned the box truck about an hour before DPS found it.

The people inside the truck were from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic and had entered the country illegally, Border Patrol said in the release.