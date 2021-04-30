Cameron County reports 14 virus deaths

Health officials have received notification of 14 previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths of Cameron County residents.

These reports follow updates from the Texas Department of State Health Services and city vital statistics data, which included reports of individuals who died outside of Cameron County and dating back to June 2020, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Thursday night.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,627.

The individuals included nine people from Brownsville, two people from Harlingen, two people from Laguna Vista and one person from Santa Rosa.

These include three people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, three people in their 60s, one person in his 70s, three people in their 80s and one person in her 90s, the health department said.

Also Thursday, the health department said it has received confirmation of an additional 37 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County, raising the total number of cases reported in the county to 40,296.

The new cases include three children in the age group of 9 years old and younger, 10 people in the age group of 10 to 19, eight people in their 20s, five people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, four people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in his 70s.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Palm Valley, Primera and San Benito.

There have also been an additional 72 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 37,311.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.