Nineteen COVID-related deaths reported in RGV

Hidalgo County officials reported Thursday 185 people tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to five deaths related to the virus.

The majority of the deaths reported were individuals 70 or older, with the exception being of a Pharr man in his 60s.

The five deaths increased Hidalgo County’s death toll to 2,823.

Of the 185 new cases reported by the Health and Human Services Department, 103 were confirmed, 64 probable and 18 suspected.

The age group between 0-19 led Thursday’s new case count, with a total of 59 individuals. Adults in their 30s were the next largest group with 41 cases.

In sum, the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County is 88,434. Of that total, 58,302 are confirmed, 28,565 are probable and 1,567 are suspected.

According to a release from the county, a total of 1,691 cases are active.

Officials also reported 133 individuals were hospitalized in county hospitals Thursday, with 48 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 193 individuals were released from isolation, raising that total to 83,920.

As of Thursday, a total of 471,654 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 382,436 results returning negative.

In Cameron County, officials reported 14 deaths related to the coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 37 additional cases.

“These reports follow updates from the Texas Department of State Health Services and city vital statistics data, which included reports of individuals who died outside of Cameron County and dating back to June 2020,” the county noted in the press release.

The deaths of the 14 individuals ranged from people in the 40-49 age group to those in the 90+ age group, raising Cameron County’s death toll to 1,627.

The majority of cases reported on Thursday in Cameron County were led by the age group 10-19 with a total of 10 cases, followed by the age group 20-29 with a total of eight cases.

Additionally, the county also reported 72 individuals have recovered from the virus, raising that total to 37,311.