The Rio Grande Valley could receive that much needed rain over the next few days as a weak cold front will accompany the showers.

And with many parts of the Valley experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions, any rain will be helpful.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday with a 20 to 50% chance of isolated thunderstorms Thursday night.

There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Friday with highs near 81 degrees. The chance of thunderstorms is higher on Friday night at 50% with lows in the mid 60s.

There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday night.

The high temperatures on Saturday will be around 82 degrees with Saturday night lows in the upper 60s.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Cameron and Willacy counties are experiencing moderate drought conditions while other portions of both counties are experiencing severe drought conditions. Portions of Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties are experiencing extreme drought conditions. Exceptional drought conditions are occurring in parts of Hidalgo and Starr counties.

