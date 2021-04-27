Home Sports High School Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview vs. Valley View Tigers ©All Images Copyrighted Palmview's Kimberly Martinez (5) misses a catch on a foul ball in the 3rd inning against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview vs. Valley View Tigers By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - April 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s baserunner Jocelyn Jimenez (3) is tagged out by Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 3rd inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedPalmview’s Kimberly Martinez (5) misses a catch on a foul ball in the 3rd inning against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedPalmview’s Gabby Hernandez (8) makes a catch in the outfield in the 2nd inning against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Amanda Garcia (16) misses the tag on Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 4th inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Nicole Mejia (22) bobbles a fly ball in the outfield against Palmview during the 1st inning at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Jocelyn Jimenez (3),Ariana Rosales (17) and Melanie Perez (13) attempt to tag out a baserunner Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 3rd inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedPalm view’s Arianna Alaniz (22) during practice before a game against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Emma Gonzalez (1) throws to first during the 4th inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Melanie Perez (13) releases a pitch to Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 4th inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR One year later, COVID survivor returns to thank nurses who saved his life City to receive $22M in Rescue Plan funds BPUB reopens drive-thru lanes Palmview tops Valley View for eighth straight win ahead of bi-district clash with Flour Bluff Court denies Garza injunction; Judge orders parties to ‘figure it out’