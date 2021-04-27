©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s baserunner Jocelyn Jimenez (3) is tagged out by Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 3rd inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Palmview’s Kimberly Martinez (5) misses a catch on a foul ball in the 3rd inning against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Palmview’s Gabby Hernandez (8) makes a catch in the outfield in the 2nd inning against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Valley View’s Amanda Garcia (16) misses the tag on Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 4th inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Valley View’s Nicole Mejia (22) bobbles a fly ball in the outfield against Palmview during the 1st inning at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Valley View’s Jocelyn Jimenez (3),Ariana Rosales (17) and Melanie Perez (13) attempt to tag out a baserunner Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 3rd inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Palm view’s Arianna Alaniz (22) during practice before a game against Valley View at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Valley View’s Emma Gonzalez (1) throws to first during the 4th inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Valley View’s Melanie Perez (13) releases a pitch to Palmview’s Bianca Fernandez (6) during the 4th inning of a softball game at Palmview High school softball field on Tuesday, April,27 ,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)

