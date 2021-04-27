Man to be arraigned for murder in wife’s death

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 27-year-old man with murder over allegations that he hit and killed his wife with a vehicle following an argument Sunday night.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it continues to investigate the death of 24-year-old Karen Alexia Lopez.

Investigators have charged her husband, Erick Alberto Solache-Araujo, with murder for her death.

The investigation began Sunday at approximately 11:29 p.m. when deputies responded to the emergency room at Mission Regional Medical Center in reference to a suspicious circumstance.

“Mr. Solache explained he rushed his wife to the hospital after finding her injured on the canal bank near their home. Deputies proceeded north of 2 Mile Line on East Goodwin Road and located the crime scene,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found evidence that corroborated medical staff’s findings that Lopez sustained multiple injuries from a motor vehicle.

“Solache was later transported to the Sheriff’s Office, where he provided a voluntary statement of accused admitting to running over his wife with his vehicle after an argument,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are searching for additional information or witnesses.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone App ‘P3 Tips,'” the release said.

HCSO also asks anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence to call the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114 or to contact the District Attorney’s Office.

Solache-Araujo is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m.