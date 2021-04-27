Harlingen to distribute food on Wednesday

HARLINGEN — The City of Harlingen, in partnership with Cameron County and the Food Bank RGV, will hold a drive-thru food distribution event today from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Harlingen Soccer Complex, located at 4515 E. Harrison Ave.

This food distribution is open to the general public.

Drivers will not be allowed to get out of their vehicles and only two families are allowed per vehicle. Residents are asked to wear face masks and have their car trunks empty.

“We know many in our community are still without adequate food, and the City of Harlingen stands ready to support the Food Bank’s operations, as well as others to help with this shortage and crisis,” Mayor Chris Boswell stated in a press release.

Since April 2020, the city has held two food distributions per month at the Harlingen Soccer Complex. According to the release, 701,387 pounds of food have been distributed to more than 13,400 families in the community.