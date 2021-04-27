Gunshot victim transported to area hospital

By
Staff Report
HARLINGEN — EMS was flagged down Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. to help a man who had a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Burger King south of Sunshine Strip 77, according to Harlingen police.

Sgt. Larry Moore said EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. He said his condition was unknown.

Moore added the Harlingen Police Department received information the shooting may have originated from a house in the 1100 block of Greenway Street.

“We haven’t confirmed that yet,” Moore said.

“Right now we have unknown suspects and unknown conditions on the victim,” he said.

