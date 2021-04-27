Brownsville, San Benito to hold vaccine clinics on Wednesday

The cities of Brownsville and San Benito will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday for area residents.

Brownsville will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building, 301 Mexico Blvd.

This vaccination clinic is for anyone 18 years old and above. Residents are able to register to receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The second dose is administered 28 days after the first dose.

To register, go to www.btxcares.com or call the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012.

Upon registration, individuals will receive a confirmation notice with an appointment time. Everyone must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and always remain in their vehicles. Individuals scheduled for a second-dose appointment must present their COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card.

The public is strongly encouraged to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms here or at www.btxcares.com ahead of time to expedite this process.

SAN BENITO CLINIC IN THE AFTERNOON

The City of San Benito will hold a first-dose Moderna vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the San Benito Fairgrounds, 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

This clinic is open to all adults 18 and older. No pre-registration is required. Individuals will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Those wishing to receive a vaccine must present a government-issued ID and be prepared to fill out a consent form.