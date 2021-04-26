Sheriff’s investigators believe man hit and killed wife with a vehicle following an argument

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether a man intentionally hit his wife with a vehicle following an argument, killing her.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said the incident occurred Sunday night.

“Last night deputies responded to Mission Hospital where a female patient arrived with apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Life saving measures were unsuccessful,” Guerra said on Twitter. “Investigators believe her husband struck her intentionally after an argument.”

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.