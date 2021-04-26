McAllen to offer 2,000 Moderna vaccines

McALLEN — City officials here announced they will offer 2,000 Moderna vaccines at a clinic hosted Friday in conjunction with the McAllen Independent School District, Hidalgo County and the Texas National Guard.

No pre-registration will be needed for the clinic, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday or until vaccines run out at the McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

“However, in an effort to keep the vaccine clinic running more efficiently, all individuals are asked to head to the City of McAllen website and download the Hidalgo County registration documents, fill them out and bring them with them at the clinic,” city officials wrote in a news release Monday.

Those documents can be found at https://www.mcallen.net/covid19/docs/Packet-1stDoseRegistration.pdf.

City officials also noted updated entrance directions. Drivers are asked to enter through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Drive, otherwise known as Galveston Avenue, at the traffic light. Drivers should then follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right or the west side of the McAllen Convention Center, where the parking and entrance can be found.

Moderna vaccines will be administered to those 18 and older by Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses and Texas National Guard.