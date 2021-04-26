McAllen early voter turnout projected to fall short of previous mayoral election

The total number of people who have voted early so far in the McAllen elections is projected to be lower this year than it was during the last mayoral election in 2017.

When Mayor Jim Darling won reelection against Othal E. Brand Jr. in 2017, a total of 5,476 people voted early in person over an eight-day period. This year, over six days of early voting, 4,316 voted early in the city’s elections in person, a difference of 1,160 that the city is unlikely to make up Tuesday, the final day of early voting.

But while this year’s total is expected to fall short, likely due to the shorter voting period, the number of people voting on a daily basis is actually higher than it was in the 2017 election.

Compared to the 4,316 people that voted so far during the first six days of early voting, a total of 3,443 people cast a ballot during the same amount of time in 2017.

The daily totals ranged from 533 to 642 during those first six days in 2017 while, this year, the daily number of in-person early voters ranged from 619 to 775.

Tuesday will not only be the seventh and final day of early voting before Election Day on Saturday for the McAllen elections, but also the elections for the cities of Pharr and San Juan. The McAllen, Sharyland and Progreso school districts are also holding elections. Sharyland and Progreso school districts are holding bond elections while the former has school board races.

McAllen has the largest number of races which are also the most crowded.

Five candidates are vying to replace Mayor Jim Darling including current City Commissioners Veronica Whitacre and Javier Villalobos.

The remaining three include Michael Fallek, a businessman who currently sits on the city’s planning and zoning commission, Othal E. Brand Jr., president of Hidalgo County Water Improvement District 3, and Dr. Shahid Rashid, a physician specializing in pain management.

There are three candidates running for District 1 commissioner including Lucia “Lucy” Thompson, Antonio Aguirre Jr., and Timothy “Tim” Wilkins.

District 2 Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora is running for reelection unopposed.

The race for District 3 commissioner also has three candidates, including Thelma E. Tamez, Mario Reyna, and incumbent Julian Omar Quintanilla.

The special election for District 6 is just as crowded as the mayor’s race with five candidates.

They include Jose R. Pepe Cabeza de Vaca, Lawrence “Larry” Esparza, Andres Fernando Salinas, Andrew Perez and Mayra Gutierrez.

The McAllen Public Utility Board is also holding a special election for Place B trustee. For Place D trustee, Ernest R. Williams is running unopposed for reelection.

The candidates running for that position include Jaime Enriquez, Dawn K. Goldammer and Ricardo “Ric” R. Godinez.

The city of Pharr has three commission positions on the ballot for Place 2, 3 and 4.

Daniela Zuniga is challenging incumbernt Roberto “Bobby” Carrillo for the Place 2 seat on the commission. Another incumbent, Ramiro Caballero, is running for reelection to his Place 3 seat against Artemio “Chemo” Palacios.

Current Place 4 Commissioner Daniel Chavez is also running for reelection and is being challenged by Isidro “Izzy” Perez.

In the San Juan elections, there are three positions on the ballot including those of mayor, and city commissioners Place 2 and 3.

Mayor Mario Garza is running for reelection against two challengers — incumbent City Commissioner Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez and former City Commissioner Pete Garcia.

Place 2 City Commissioner Neto “Coach” Guajardo is running for reelection against R.C. Flores and Laura Martinez.

Eddie Alaniz, Adina “Dina” Santillan and Nickie Ybarra are running for Place 3.

For the McAllen school board elections, there are three positions on the ballot.

Debbie Crane Aliseda and Lucia Regalado are running for Place 3 trustee while Sofia M. Pena and Gilda M. Garcia are running for Place 6 trustee.

Sam Saldivar Jr. is running unopposed for Place 7 trustee.

In the Sharyland ISD elections, Maritza L. Esqueda is running unopposed for trustee Place 3. Current Place 4 Trustee Jose “Pepe” Garcia is being challenged by Charlotte Hocott for the position. The Sharyland district’s elections also include a proposition on the issuance of $35 million in bonds.

The Progreso school district also has a proposition on the ballot for the issuance of $10 million in bonds.