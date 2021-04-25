Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: All Valley Showcase West-East boys and girls basketball ©All Images Copyrighted West team Daysha Tijerina from Edinburg High, Audry Hornaday from Pioneer, Andrea Molina from Edinburg Vela, and Julie Ponce from Valley View celebrate the win over the East team during the girls All Star game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: All Valley Showcase West-East boys and girls basketball By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - April 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedWest team Daysha Tijerina from Edinburg High, Audry Hornaday from Pioneer, Andrea Molina from Edinburg Vela, and Julie Ponce from Valley View celebrate the win over the East team during the girls All Star game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedWest Celina Saenz from McHi (10) is tied up by East’ Sarahi Jones from Los Fresnos (13) during the first half of a girls All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedWest Jordan Bravo from Pioneer (8) crashes the boards against East’ Yazmin Cantu from Santa Maria (6) and Layla Salas from HarlingenHigh (3) during the first half of a girls All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedEast’s Bernie Castellanos of Santa Maria (5) with a break away foul on West’s Ray De Leon of Economedes (3) during the 1st half of a boys All Star Game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedWest Mission Vets AJ Gonzaque (12) looks to score on East’ Raymondville Jason Cantu (12) during the first half of a boys All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedWest Kyle Peralez from Hidalgo (13) is tied up by East’ Bernie Castellanos from Santa Maria (5) during the first half of a boys All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Questions linger over who should pay official’s attorney fees Sentencing hearing reset in father, son conspiracy case Over 3,500 ballots cast early in McAllen city races Bipartisan Texas lawmakers announces legislation to ease crowding at border facilities Records offer new details in McAllen police shooting incident