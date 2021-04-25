©All Images Copyrighted
West team Daysha Tijerina from Edinburg High, Audry Hornaday from Pioneer, Andrea Molina from Edinburg Vela, and Julie Ponce from Valley View celebrate the win over the East team during the girls All Star game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
West Celina Saenz from McHi (10) is tied up by East’ Sarahi Jones from Los Fresnos (13) during the first half of a girls All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
West Jordan Bravo from Pioneer (8) crashes the boards against East’ Yazmin Cantu from Santa Maria (6) and Layla Salas from HarlingenHigh (3) during the first half of a girls All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
East’s Bernie Castellanos of Santa Maria (5) with a break away foul on West’s Ray De Leon of Economedes (3) during the 1st half of a boys All Star Game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
West Mission Vets AJ Gonzaque (12) looks to score on East’ Raymondville Jason Cantu (12) during the first half of a boys All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
West Kyle Peralez from Hidalgo (13) is tied up by East’ Bernie Castellanos from Santa Maria (5) during the first half of a boys All Star basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, April,24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR