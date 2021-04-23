TRO filed against Cameron County Sheriff to remain

A state district judge has ruled today that a Temporary Restraining Order petition filed against Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza by Cameron County Commissioners Court will remain in effect until at least Tuesday.

Gloria Rincones, judge of the 445th state District Court in Cameron, issued the ruling during an emergency hearing requested by Garza. Garza had requested the TRO against him be dissolved.

The TRO was filed last week by the Commissioners Court against Garza alleging he is taking actions beyond his duties as sheriff. The Commissioners Court Civil Legal Division said it had not choice but to file the suit because Garza acted outside the scope of his legal authority.

Rincones said she will decide on Tuesday afternoon whether or not the TRO will continue.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com