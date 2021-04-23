Spring Break Jam arrives to South Padre Island

From mini trucks and classics to lowriders, custom vehicles and motorcycles of all makes and models will be showcased this weekend on South Padre Island.

Heat Wave Inc., a custom truck and car show promotion company, will host its annual Espino Las Milpas Spring Break Jam at the SPI Convention Centre on April 24 and 25.

Spring Break Jam is a custom truck, car and audio event that enables car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts to show off their sweet rides.

According to operations director Chris Schneider, the event usually has about 10,000 attendees throughout the weekend.

“It’s a family-fun atmosphere. There’s a little bit of everything,” Schneider said. “This year is probably going to be one of our biggest years.”

The event incorporates other activities, such as a burnout competition, hydraulic competition, bikini contest, live entertainment, food vendors and a tattoo expo.

Admission for the tattoo expo is included with the ticket to the car show.

Event organizers said attendees will have the opportunity to be inked by some of the finest tattoo artists in Texas.

There will also be vendors selling all kinds of goods from jewelry to wheels.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/34w5ryz5 or at the gate of the event.

Spectator tickets cost $20 for one day, which can be used either Saturday or Sunday. Two-day tickets cost $25. A $5 military discount will be offered at the gate of the event. Children 10 and younger have free entrance when accompanied by an adult.

All passes are given at the gate of the event.

Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their order and a valid ID to the spectator entrance of the event.

“It’s a family-friendly event and the largest truck and car show in the Rio Grande Valley,” Schneider said. “Just seeing the cars themselves is an amazing thing.”

For more information, visit Heat Wave Inc.’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/txheatwave.