Sheriff investigating deaths of two men found with gunshot wounds

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of two men found dead in Weslaco.

According to a post on Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra’s personal Twitter account, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Salinas Street, near Mile 4 West Road and Mile 12 North Road, in reference to two deceased adult males.

Both men were found with gunshot wounds. However, the sheriff said that his department is not seeking out any suspects, and there is no threat to the community.

“That is the only information I am providing at this time,” Sgt. Francisco Medrano said when reached for comment. “We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

The investigation is ongoing.