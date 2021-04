The Pharr Police Department said on Facebook that it is investigating the violent stabbing death of a 65-year-old man.

His body was found Wednesday in the back of a pickup truck at Memorial Park located at 501 E. Egly.

“The male victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a violent attack,” police said in the post.

Last night, Pharr police said they have confirmed the man’s identity but are not currently releasing any other details.