McAllen, Mexican airline officials celebrate start of new Monterrey route

McALLEN — Officials from the city, McAllen International Airport and Aeromar, a Mexican airline, celebrated the first nonstop flight from McAllen to Monterrey with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

News of the highly anticipated, hourlong flight was announced at a press conference last month, which also marked the eight-year anniversary of the partnership between Aeromar and McAllen International Airport.

The event had a soccer theme because of Mexico’s love for the sport.

Soccer-ball-shaped stress balls and jerseys sporting the colors of Monterrey’s Rayados were handed out in celebration.

A goal net was set up next to the airport’s podium and the mascot for the Tigres football club was also present.

The flights on the Aeromar ATR-72, a 72-passenger turboprop plane, currently leave Monterrey at 1:15 p.m. and arrive an hour later. The return flights to Monterrey depart from McAllen at 4:10 p.m. The company’s website shows the flights bookable Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have stopped most travel from Mexico to the United States, which has had a significant economic impact on the region.

“They just renewed the non-essential travel ban,” Mayor Jim Darling said. “That’s crazy, we don’t think it’s right, we want to get rid of it, but you can fly here from Mexico.”

The Rio Grande Valley has a socioeconomic relationship with Mexico due to the region’s economy relying on international travelers’ shopping habits.

“This service will help our local economy get back to business but most importantly it will help connect friends and families,” City Commissioner Tania Rodriguez said. “Because here in District 4, in the city of McAllen, we value family and we value our local businesses.

“This is the first of many more flights to come.”

Earlier in the conference, Darling hinted at future announcements to come, which Fabricio Cojuc, executive director of Network Strategy & Alliances at Aeromar, echoed during his remarks.

“As you said mister mayor, we are already cooking something that we can’t talk about today, but ultimately, we’ll be back within the next 45-60 days to talk about even bigger news,” Cojuc said.

Before the ribbon cutting, officials asked the mayor to perform la patada de la buena suerte, which translates to “the good luck kick.”

La patada de la buena suerte was made into a popular trend by the late Mexican presenter Raúl Velasco, who would kick musical artists in the rear end as a form of good luck on his show “Siempre en Domingo.”

In this instance though, Darling performed a “ Rabona ” kick on the soccer ball to send into the goal for good luck.

Aeromar is offering introductory pricing of $118 for a one-way trip on the new route.