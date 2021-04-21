Ex-BISD trustee’s sentencing delayed again

The sentencing date for former BISD Board of Trustees Vice President Sylvia P. Atkinson has been delayed for a fourth time.

Federal court documents state that Atkinson is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. granted a motion filed Tuesday by Atkinson asking her sentencing be moved. The motion is sealed meaning it is unavailable for public viewing.

Atkinson’s sentencing had been scheduled for May. 4. Her original sentencing date had been set for Feb. 9 and was reset to April 20.

In November, a federal jury found Atkinson guilty on eight counts of bribery.

The eight counts of bribery are in connection with a movie project that was in the exploratory stages in February 2019 when she was vice president of the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees. The case began that December when a federal grand jury indicted her on bribery charges surrounding the purported movie project and a Feb. 12, 2019 board meeting.

A federal grand jury indicted Atkinson in December 2019 on eight counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery and violation of the state travel act bribery statute.

A December 2018 incident referred to by government attorneys in the indictment as “The Movie Project” involved Atkinson allegedly soliciting and accepting a $10,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent posing as an employee of Pink Ape Media, an advertising and film production company based in Brownsville.

Atkinson regarded the $4,000 and $6,000 payments she received as consulting fees, which explains why she deposited them right away in her bank account, not worrying about bank records, her attorney Noe Garza said during her trial.

Atkinson faces up to 45 years in prison and a fine that could total $2 million, in addition to any funds subject to forfeiture. Through her attorneys Atkinson said that she respectfully disagrees with the jury’s verdict and plans to appeal. She remains free on a $50,000 bond.