COVID-19 travel restrictions extended again

The COVID-19 related travel restrictions across the United States border with Mexico and Canada have been extended again.

The Department of Homeland Security states the restrictions outlined in the Notifications of Temporary Travel Restrictions are temporary in nature and shall remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. CDT on May 21, 2021, unless otherwise rescinded by the DHS.

The restrictions first went into effect on March 21, 2020. They were to end Wednesday.

Under the restrictions, the U.S. is temporarily limiting inbound lane border crossing from Mexico and Canada to “essential travel.”

The DHS states the restrictions suspends the entry into the United States via land border, ferry crossing, rail, or through coastal ports of entry from Canada and/or Mexico, as immigrants or non-immigrants for any travel that is not deemed essential

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico said this action does not prevent U.S. Citizens from returning home.

Who is considered an “essential” traveler?

>>Citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States.

>>Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States).

>>Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions.

>>Individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the agriculture industry who must travel between the United States and Canada or Mexico in furtherance of such work).

>>Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies).

>>Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Canada and Mexico).

>>Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel.

>>Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

The following categories do not fall within the definition of “essential travel”:

>>Individuals traveling for tourism purposes, such as sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events in the United States.