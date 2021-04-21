235 new COVID cases, 3 deaths added to Hidalgo Co. toll

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 235 positive cases Wednesday morning.

Three men over 70, one from Mission and another from Weslaco man in addition to someone from an undisclosed location, died due to the virus. Wednesday’s reported deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,809.

The county’s new positive cases include 131 confirmed and 104 probable. There have been a total of 87,602 positive cases in Hidalgo County, of which 57,846 were confirmed cases, 28,225 were probable and 1,531 suspected.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 116 people in county hospitals with the coronavirus, and 41 of those people are in intensive care units.

The county also reported that an additional 178 people have been released from isolation, raising that total to 82,986.

There are 1,753 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 464,281 COVID-19 tests, and 376,012 of those tests had negative results.

Cameron County reported 96 additional cases of the coronavirus Wednesday.

The new cases included 37 cases from Brownsville, 33 cases from Harlingen, and 17 cases from Los Fresnos. The county now has a total of 39,886 cases there.

The county did not report any COVID-19 related deaths. The COVID-19 death toll there stands at 1,602.

There were an additional 67 people who recovered from the virus Wednesday, raising that total to 36,884.