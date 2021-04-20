Elsa woman pleads not guilty to murder charge for husband’s death

A 36-year-old Elsa woman entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning to an indictment charging her with murder for the shooting death of her husband.

Lucinda Amalia Diaz appeared via video-conferencing for her arraignment over allegations that she shot and killed her husband, 31-year-old Craig Chastain, Sept. 5 at The Village Apartments, 5228 S. Sugar Road.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted her March 18.

Diaz, who bailed out of jail on a $100,000 bond, has maintained her innocence, saying that her husband shot himself after a “stupid argument” between the two.

Chastain and Diaz had been married for less than five months.

Edinburg police arrested and charged Diaz with murder Sept. 16 after investigators determined she provided inconsistencies in her account of the shooting and after a forensic pathologist who conducted Chastain’s autopsy said the man’s gunshot wound, which was to the lower back center of his head, was inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a probable cause affidavit.

That document said the decision to charge Diaz is “based on inconsistencies provided by Lucinda as well as factual evidence and findings of the investigation. Lucinda shot and killed Craig as a result of his decision to leave her and their relationship while she is four months pregnant with their child.”

Investigators also noted that a black in color Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun was approximately three feet to the right of Chastain’s body with the barrel facing away from him.

Police also said Diaz’s right hand was covered in blood and she was sweating profusely after encountering police, who she called at approximately 9:28 p.m. that day.

The woman initially told police she believed he had broken a ceramic water dispenser on his head, but then told dispatch that he had shot himself.

When the responding officer asked her whether Chastain had shot himself, “she didn’t respond,” and when asked again, she said “that she saw him.”

However, according to the affidavit, she also told police that she walked into a bedroom during the argument and partially closed the door before hearing a loud pop.

“Lucinda provided that she believed Craig had punched the wall or broken something until she walked out and discovered him lying on the living room floor with blood around his head,” the affidavit said.

Her next hearing is scheduled for early June.