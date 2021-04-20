Edinburg man ID’d as burglary suspect McAllen officer shot at

McAllen police have identified the man that one the department’s officers shot at early Sunday morning.

Lt. Joel Morales said the suspect is 26-year-old Edinburg resident Adrian Garcia Jr.

Officer Russel Parado shot at Garcia in the 2500 block of Hibiscus Avenue at 2:41 a.m. Sunday after he suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at police, according to a news release.

Parado, who has been with McAllen police for three years, was one of the officers who were responding to a burglary of a vehicle in progress call where the reporting party said a man was yelling outside and “possibly talking to a female about a gun.”

On Tuesday, police charged Garcia with retaliation, terroristic threat against a peace officer, resisting arrest, burglary of a vehicle and failure to identify.

He made a first appearance then and received a total of $85,000 in bonds.

Before the shooting, the person who called police said a man was near a blue four-door vehicle and was “yelling trying to take the vehicle.”

“Responding Officers located the male suspect in the (reporting person’s) vehicle. The suspect was ordered out of the vehicle and to show his hands. The suspect ‘still yelling poss[ibly] talking to a female asking about a gun’ exited the victim’s vehicle, showed one hand but kept one hand behind his waist. The suspect yelled at Officers ‘I’m going to cap [shoot] you.’ The suspect then suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at the Responding Officers,” police said in a release.

That’s when Parado fired, but did not strike Garcia.

“Another Responding Officer discharged a pepper ball round at the suspect. Responding Officers then rushed the suspect and placed him (in) custody,” the release said.