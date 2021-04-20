208 new cases, 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, along with 208 new cases.

Two Edinburg men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, have died due to the virus.

The death toll now stands at 2,806, according to a county news release, and the case tally is 87,367.

Of the new cases, 133 are confirmed and 75 probable.

Also on Tuesday, 193 people were released from isolation due to the virus, leaving 1,753 active cases in the county. There have now been a total of 83,808 people who have recovered from the virus.

There currently are 116 people fighting the virus in local hospitals, of which 41 are in intensive care units.