McAllen officer shot at burglary suspect who threatened police

McAllen police say they shot at a man early Sunday morning after he suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at police, who were responding to a burglary of a vehicle in progress.

The man, who remains unidentified, was not hit.

McAllen police said in a news release that the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Hibiscus Avenue at 2:41 a.m. Sunday morning after a person called police to report a “male yelling outside possibly talking to a female about a gun.”

The reporting party said the man was near a blue four-door vehicle and was “yelling trying to take the vehicle.”

This individual said that the man opened their vehicle, which was locked, police say.

“Responding Officers located the male suspect in the (reporting person’s) vehicle. The suspect was ordered out of the vehicle and to show his hands. The suspect ‘still yelling poss[ibly] talking to a female asking about a gun’ exited the victim’s vehicle, showed one hand but kept one hand behind his waist. The suspect yelled at Officers ‘I’m going to cap [shoot] you.’ The suspect then suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at the Responding Officers,” the release stated.

That’s when one officer fired at the man, but did not strike him, police said.

“Another Responding Officer discharged a pepper ball round at the suspect. Responding Officers then rushed the suspect and placed him (in) custody. The suspect was transported to the McAllen Municipal Jail. Charges are pending,” according to the release.

Police say the reporting person’s vehicle was found with broken windows, damaged and vandalized.

“The suspect has refused to provide identifying information and therefore remains unidentified at this point,” the release read.

McAllen police say the officer who fired is Russel Parada, who has been with the department for three years.