Brownsville woman, Mercedes man charged in weekend homicide

The Mercedes Police Department charged a Mercedes man and a Brownsville woman with murder for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

The suspects are 37-year-old Mercedes resident Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. and 36-year-old Brownsville resident Esmeralda Chapa.

Mercedes police identified the woman who died as Ruth Esmeralda Olvera. She was shot in her left torso.

Police said investigators obtained a warrant for the suspects with the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ybarra and Chapa about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Brownsville.

In a Sunday news release, Mercedes police said officers responded to the 2100 block of West Expressway 83 at about 8:05 p.m. Saturday over “a welfare concern.”

That’s where authorities found Olvera dead inside a vehicle.

On Monday, both Olvera and Chapa made a first appearance in Weslaco Municipal Court, where they each received a $1 million bond.