190 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday along with 190 more cases of the virus.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported as confirmed and 153 were reported as probable, bringing the county to a total of 87,159 cases, 57,572 of which are confirmed, 28,056 probable and 1,531 suspected.

The new fatalities reported Monday were a Mission man in his 40s and two women in their 50s, one from Pharr and one from San Juan.

The county reports that 108 people remain in area hospitals with the coronavirus, 44 of them in intensive care units.