Hidalgo Co. reports no new COVID-19 related deaths

Hidalgo County reported no new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, though 209 people tested positive, the county said in a news release.

With no additional deaths, the total number of fatalities attributed to the coronavirus disease remains at 2,801, according to the county.

Of the 209 new cases, 83 are confirmed, 123 are probable and 3 are suspected. There are now a total of 57,534 confirmed cases, 27,904 probable and 1,531 suspected cases. Currently, there are 1,696 active cases.

The county also reported 108 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and, of those patients, 42 were being treated in an intensive care unit.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect accurate daily counts