Hidalgo County reports 2 deaths, 218 new cases

Hidalgo County officials Thursday reported 218 people tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to two deaths related to the virus.

The deaths reported Thursday included a Mission man in his 60s and a Pharr woman in her 70s, slightly increasing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 2,801.

Of the 218 new cases, the county’s Health and Human Services Department reported 84 are confirmed, 134 are probable and none are suspected.

The majority of individuals who tested positive Thursday were ages 19 and under, with 66 total cases. Young adults in their 20s, with 42 cases, were the next largest group.

In sum, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County is 86,760. Of that total, 57,449 are confirmed, 27,783 are probable and 1,528 are suspected.

According to a release from the county, a total of 1,645 cases are active.

Officials also reported 111 individuals are hospitalized in county hospitals, with 43 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 184 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, raising that total to 82,314.

As of Thursday, a total of 456,938 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 369,465 results returning negative.