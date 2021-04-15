After several days with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s, a cool front will push through the Rio Grande Valley early Saturday morning dropping temperatures about 20 to 25 degrees this weekend.

But we will have to get through some warm temperatures on Friday — with highs in the 90s — before we experience those cooler temperatures.

Brian Miller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville, said the cool front will pass through the Kingsville area about 4 a.m. on Saturday and make its way to the Mid-Valley around 7 a.m. It will continue to push through the Valley and make its way through Brownsville at about 10 a.m., or shortly after.

“There is definitely going to be a cool down, I would say,” Miller said.

Saturday’s highs will be in the 70s with Sunday’s highs in the 60s. The overnight temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

Showers will accompany the cool front with about ¼ to ½ inch of rain expected over the weekend