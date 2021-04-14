Raymondville has space available for vaccine clinics

Raymondville ISD still has slots available for their vaccination clinics which are taking place Wednesday night and on Saturday.

On-site registration is available for both clinics.

Tonight’s clinic will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Myra Green Middle School, 693 Monroe. The clinic on Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Smith Elementary, 700 N. 1st St.

For more information visit www.raymondvilleisd.org or call (956) 689-8175.

A second Pfizer clinic will be held Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Raymondville High School Gym Parking lot. This clinic is only for individuals that received the Pfizer Vaccine at our clinic on March 26. Bring your vaccination card and your ID.