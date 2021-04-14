3 virus deaths reported in Valley

Hidalgo County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 203 new cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

The deaths include a man over the age of 70 from Mission and a man in his 60s from San Juan. The two deaths raised the county’s death toll to 2,799.

The 203 new cases include 104 confirmed cases, 98 probable cases, and one suspect case. Hidalgo County now has a total number of 86,542 positive cases, of which 57,364 are confirmed, 27,650 are probable, and 1,528 are suspect.

There are 112 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 44 people are in intensive care units. There were an additional 155 people released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 82,130. There are 1,567 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 455,278 COVID-19 tests, and 367,984 have had negative results.

Cameron County reported one additional COVID-19 related death and 59 new cases there Wednesday.

A Brownsville woman in her 80s died, raising the county’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,595.

Over half of the county’s new cases, or 33, are Brownsville residents. Wednesday’s new cases raise the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 39,410.

There were also 133 people who recovered from the virus, raising that total to 36,549.