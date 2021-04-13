J&J replacement: San Benito to replace shots; McAllen, Port Isabel receive no complaints

SAN BENITO — State officials have replaced Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for Thursday’s vaccination clinic here after federal authorities recommended its use halted following reports of six women who developed a rare blood-clotting disorder within about two weeks of taking their shot.

Meanwhile, McAllen and Port Isabel officials said they hadn’t received concerns stemming from vaccination clinics which administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month.

On Tuesday, state officials replaced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the Moderna vaccine for San Benito’s clinic set to administer 500 doses Thursday.

“Thursday’s clinic was originally going to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine but the decision by the state to switch to the Moderna vaccine came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” city spokesman David Favila stated in a press release.

This month, Rio Grande Valley health officials were beginning to administer Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine during vaccination clinics following its FDA emergency approval in late February.

“It’s just one dosage so it’s easier to manage,” Josh Ramirez, Harlingen’s public health director, said of the vaccine.

Port Isabel, McAllen receive no concerns over Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In Port Isabel, City Manager Jared Hockema said he had not received concerns from residents who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an April 7 vaccination clinic which administered 1,000 doses.

“We didn’t have any reports of any adverse reactions,” he said. “It demonstrates the level of vigilance by federal health authorities. Even a very, very remote risk is being assessed and mitigated. It reminds us of how confident we should be with the vaccine that we have this level of scrutiny and vigilance.”

In McAllen, spokeswoman Xochitl Mora said the city hasn’t received any “comments or concerns” stemming from its April 9 vaccination clinic which administered Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Harlingen halts plans to use vaccine

Meanwhile, Harlingen officials have halted plans to work with the Texas National Guard to provide the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for its new program aimed at vaccinating home-bound residents, Ramirez said.

On Tuesday, state health officials issued an “alert” requesting approved vaccine providers halt their use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said.

“In line with guidance from the CDC and FDA, the Texas Department of State Health Services is asking Texas vaccine providers to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine until further notice,” health officials stated.

“If you have this vaccine in stock, please keep it in storage. Do not discard or destroy it.”

“The pause is recommended following reports of blood clots in six individuals six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety.”

“People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. As a reminder, providers should report any adverse reactions to all vaccines through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.”

