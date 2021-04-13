Daily virus death rate remains low in RGV

Three more deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, along with 172 new cases of the disease.

The death toll now stands at 2,797, according to a county news release, with the total case count at 86,339.

Of the new cases, 99 are confirmed, 66 probable and seven suspected.

County officials also reported 114 people were released from isolation due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving 1,567 active cases in the area. So far, 81,975 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

There are currently 111 people fighting the disease in local hospitals, with 41 of them in intensive care units.

Neighboring Cameron County reported 83 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, and no new COVID-19 deaths.

There have now been a total of 1,594 cases of the disease there, according to a county news release.

Also on Tuesday, county officials confirmed 56 recoveries of COVID-19, bringing that total to 36,416.

COVID BY THE NUMBERS

Hidalgo County cases: 172

Hidalgo County deaths: 3

Cameron County cases: 83

Cameron County deaths: 0