Vaccine registration now open at DHR Health

Registration for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is now open at DHR Health in Edinburg.

DHR Health will be administering 8,109 first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine throughout five days between Wednesday and next Tuesday.

Appointments for a first dose, which are of the Pfizer BioNTech produced vaccine, are available to anyone 16 and older. Registration is now open and will be available for 24 hours a day.

The doses will be administered on the following days:

Wednesday, April 14

Thursday, April 15

Sunday, April 18

Monday, April 19

Tuesday, April 20

To schedule an appointment, call (956) 362-6843 or (956) 36C-OVID.

The DHR Vaccine Clinic is located at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg.