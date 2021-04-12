State sending Cameron County its biggest vaccine shipment

HARLINGEN — The vaccine looks like it’s finally pouring in.

But about a third of this week’s big shipment might be bound for other counties.

For weeks, local leaders have been waiting for the state to boost its vaccine allocation as manufacturers ramp up production.

On March 29, state health officials opened Texas’ vaccination program to the general public.

And if they continue to allocate the county high number of dosages, local officials can expect to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population by summer, Josh Ramirez, Harlingen’s public health director, said Monday.

“If the state continues to increase as they are we’re hoping by early summer,” he said.

This week, state officials allocated 30,280 doses to Cameron County and its approved-vaccine providers, Melissa Elizardi, Cameron County’s spokeswoman, said, adding the county’s health department received its regular allocation of 6,000 doses.

“That is amazing,” she said of the overall level. “It is substantial.”

Elizardi said the allocation marks an increase of 17,660 doses over last week.

“In weeks prior, it hasn’t been that substantial,” she said.

Harlingen receives its biggest direct state shipment

In Harlingen, the state directly shipped the city 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine compared with last week’s 500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which marked the city’s first direct state shipment.

“That’s great,” Mayor Chris Boswell said, referring to the county’s overall allocation. “That’s a lot of vaccine. It’s really going to boost vaccination numbers.”

At City Hall, Ramirez said the state’s big shipment includes vaccine doses which other approved providers had held in storage

“We found out there was a surplus of vaccine released by other providers so we submitted a request for some of those vaccines,” he said. “The state is looking for administrators who can administer vaccines as soon as possible. One of the comments they made is they don’t want vaccines on shelves — they want them in arms.”

Now, city officials are setting aside 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer its second and final dose during a Friday clinic to people who received their first dose about a month ago, Ramirez said.

Meanwhile, they’re also planning to administer 700 doses during a second clinic set for Friday, he said.

Next week, officials are planning to administer the Pfizer vaccine during a clinic targeting high school seniors, Ramirez said.

Some vaccine doses bound for rural counties

In Port Isabel, City Manager Jared Hockema said a 13,170-dose allocation to Region 11’s state health department in Harlingen might be bound for other counties.

“They may have been delivered to Cameron County, but they’re not necessarily for us,” he said. “There’s been a little increase, mostly to some providers.”

Ramirez said state officials are planning to allocate some of their doses to rural counties in Region 11, which stretches from Corpus Christi to Laredo.

Brownsville gets first direct state shipment

In Brownsville, the latest allocation includes 6,000 doses earmarked for the Brownsville Fire Department.

“This is the first time the city of Brownsville received a direct allocation from the state,” Elizardi said.

This week’s allocation also includes 1,170 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

State health officials set aside another 1,200 doses for the Brownsville Community Health Center.

Willacy County to hold night, weekend clinics

In Raymondville, Willacy County officials are planning to open vaccination clinics during evening hours and on weekends to give workers a chance to get vaccinated, Ben Clinton, the Raymondville school district’s deputy superintendent, said.

“We heard some people can’t get off work so we’re holding these night clinics and weekend clinics to make sure everyone has a chance to get vaccinated,” he said.

On Wednesday, officials are planning to administer 500 doses from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Myra Green Middle School.

Then on Saturday, they’re planning to give at least 500 shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Smith Elementary School.

