Portal still open for UT Health vaccine registration

EDINBURG — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced through a release Monday morning that UT Health RGV’s COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form remains open today with 6,000 available slots.

The form opened Friday and registration has stayed open longer than other registration windows the university has offered, which were often filled in hours.

When the university reaches 10,000 vaccine submissions, the platform will once again be temporarily closed in order to process and administer vaccines to the new group, the release said.

The university is currently vaccinating all individuals who qualify under state guidelines, which includes phase 1A, 1B, 1C and all people above the age of 16, according to the release.

“UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week,” the release reads.

More information on UT Health RGV’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout is available on its social media pages.