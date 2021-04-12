Pharr man dies after fall in city jail

A 55-year-old Pharr man died at a hospital after falling while in jail and hitting his head, according to the police department.

Police said in a news release that Adelaido Adrian Diaz died Monday morning at McAllen Medical Center.

He was arrested Sunday night on a charge of evading police, authorities said.

A patrol officer tried to pull him over at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation.

“Driver Diaz kept driving and a low-speed pursuit ensued for a few minutes until Diaz eventually pulled over,” the release stated.

At 5:54 a.m. Monday, police say dispatch observed Diaz fall to the ground via a video monitor and hit his head.

“Jailers immediately responded and called for an ambulance. Diaz was found conscious with an obvious injury to the back of his head,” the news release said.

Police said the ambulance arrived at the police department at 6:27 a.m. and that Diaz died at the hospital at 6:56 a.m.

Police Chief Andy Harvey offered his condolences to Diaz’s family and said Texas Rangers will investigate.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Diaz family. There will be a thorough investigation led by the Texas Rangers to gather all of the facts surrounding this case as well as a separate internal administrative investigation per normal protocol. I have made myself available to the family to answer any questions or concerns they may have,” Harvey said in the statement.