Coast Guard flies out mariner in distress

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Coast Guard medevacked a 52-year-old mariner aboard a fishing vessel near Port Mansfield Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a man experiencing symptoms of a seizure aboard the fishing vessel New King Fisher. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area in stable condition.

“We’re grateful we were able to safely and effectively get this gentleman to the higher level of care,” said Lt. Jamel Chokr, Air Station Corpus Christi pilot.