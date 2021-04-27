Man to be arraigned for murder in wife’s death
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has charged a 27-year-old man with murder over allegations that he hit and killed his wife with a vehicle...
Winning Tradition: Mercedes building upon rich softball legacy with postseason looming
MERCEDES — Few things have been able to slow down the Mercedes softball machine. The Tigers, who have been churning out high-level collegiate prospects and...
McAllen early voter turnout projected to fall short of previous mayoral election
The total number of people who have voted early so far in the McAllen elections is projected to be lower this year than it...
Facing superseding indictment, Canadian who sent poison to president pleads not guilty
The Canadian woman accused of sending poison to former president Donald J. Trump Jr. and threatening to kill the then head-of-state entered a not...
Border Patrol agent fled deadly collision with bicyclist; later reported the death
By VALERIE GONZALEZ and MARK REAGAN HIDALGO — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of striking and killing a 71-year-old cyclist with his vehicle...
Returning to Life: Farmer’s Market making a comeback in Brownsville
It’s been just over a year since the Brownsville Farmers’ Market closed last March for roughly seven months at the beginning of the COVID-19...
Remembered forever: Julio Charles, co-owner of Las Vegas Café, passes
HARLINGEN — A recognizable face will be missed by many at Las Vegas Cafe. On Tuesday April 20, Julio Charles passed away at Valley...